Mmusi Maimane Aims for 2 Million Votes to Influence South Africa's Politics, Implement Change

With almost 28 million voters registered for the 29 May elections, Build One SA (Bosa) leader Mmusi Maimane is not greedy about the number of votes he wants from the electorate. In a podcast interview, he told City Press that he needed just 2 million, because a party did not require a majority vote to be influential.

“In this coming election, I’m asking 2 million South Africans to vote for us, because if they do that, we can ensure that we can get more than 50 seats in Parliament. Then all the provincial legislatures become the anchor tenant to build a capable state which ensures that all of us can have a job in every home, that everyone can be safe in this country and that our kids can be educated for the future. This is the change we want to bring.”

Maimane's approach to the upcoming elections is both strategic and pragmatic. By aiming for 2 million votes, he is targeting a specific, achievable number that would allow Bosa to play a significant role in Parliament without necessarily winning a majority. This strategy underlines the importance of smaller parties in shaping legislative agendas and influencing policy directions.

The Role of Parliamentary Influence

Securing more than 50 seats in Parliament would enable Bosa to become a formidable force in South African politics. Maimane emphasizes the potential of this position to drive significant changes across key areas such as employment, safety, and education. His vision extends beyond mere political representation; it's about creating a tangible impact on the lives of South African citizens.

Maimane's ultimate goal is to build a capable state that can address the pressing needs of its citizens. The focus on jobs, safety, and education reflects a comprehensive understanding of the challenges facing South Africa today. By securing the necessary parliamentary influence, Bosa hopes to initiate a ripple effect that will lead to widespread social and economic improvements.

As the elections approach, Mmusi Maimane's call for 2 million votes is not just a campaign strategy; it's a vision for a transformed South Africa. By leveraging the power of parliamentary influence, Bosa aims to steer the country towards a future where every citizen has the opportunity to thrive.