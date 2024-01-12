en English
Nigeria

Borno State Mourns Loss of Governor Zulum’s Spokesperson, Isa Gusau

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:49 am EST
Borno State Mourns Loss of Governor Zulum's Spokesperson, Isa Gusau

Renowned spokesperson for Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, Mallam Isa Gusau, has passed away following a protracted illness at a specialist hospital in New Delhi, India. The loss of this esteemed public servant has sent a wave of mourning across Borno State. The news of his passing was confirmed by Prof. Usman Tar, the state Commissioner for Information and Internal Security.

Devoted Public Servant

Gusau had been dutifully serving as the Special Adviser on Public Relations and Strategy to Governor Zulum since June 2019. Prior to this, he held the same position under the former Governor Senator Kashim Shettima. Gusau’s dedication, professionalism, and tireless advocacy for the people of Borno State has been praised by many, including Governor Zulum himself.

Unwavering Commitment

Even in the face of his illness, Gusau remained actively involved in the publicity for the governor, issuing statements to promote his boss from his sickbed in India. His unwavering commitment to duty and passion for public service has been a beacon of inspiration for many, even in his final days.

Legacy of Communication

Gusau’s role in effectively communicating government initiatives and policies to the public has been significant. He played a crucial part in fostering cooperation between the government and the people, a role that has been highlighted by Governor Zulum in his tribute to the late spokesperson. The governor expressed his condolences and prayed for Gusau’s soul and for the strength of his family and loved ones to cope with the loss.

The news of Gusau’s passing has been met with an outpouring of grief and condolences from the public, a true testament to his impact and contributions to Borno State. In these trying times, the public is urged to share the story of Gusau’s passing and to stay informed with updates from The Punch Newspaper.

Nigeria Obituary Politics
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

