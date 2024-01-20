Borno State Governor Advocates for Improved Local Government Elections

In a quest to improve the quality of local governance, Borno State Governor, Prof Babagana Umara Zulum, has stressed the importance of enhancing local government elections. The Governor made these remarks while participating in the 2024 Chairmanship and Councillorship elections that spanned across the 27 Local Government Areas and 312 political wards of Borno State.

Advertisment

Prof Zulum, who cast his vote at the Ajari II polling unit 006 in Mafa Ward, pledged his commitment to refining the electoral process at the grassroots level.

While the voter turnout was heartening, he indicated that improvements, particularly concerning the performance of the State Independent Electoral Commission, were essential. He pinpointed issues related to the consistency and timing of local elections, promising to address these problems to ensure punctual and superior quality elections.

Zulum urged for a more efficient electoral process that involves honest candidates and discerning voters. This electoral process was observed by six political parties: the All Progressives Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP), Social Democratic Party (SDP), Labour Party (LP), and Allied People's Movement (APM).