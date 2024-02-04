Borno Mourns as Hajjia Hauwa Kormi Passes Away at 69

In the heart of Borno State, Nigeria, a community mourns the loss of a revered figure, Hajjia Hauwa Kormi, who breathed her last at the age of 69 following a long-standing illness. Her departure has left a void in the community she served, resonating beyond her immediate family to the countless lives she touched during her lifetime.

Her funeral was a testament to her stature in the community, drawing a crowd that included a host of dignitaries from across the country. Among those in attendance was Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State, who, like many others, came to pay his respects to a woman who had left an indelible mark on the society. Also present was a delegation from the Presidency, headed by National Security Adviser Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, reflecting the national significance of the occasion.

The Funeral Prayer and Further Attendees

The funeral prayer was led by none other than the Chief Imam of Borno, Laisu Ibrahim Ahmad, further attesting to Hajjia Hauwa's esteemed status. Political figures such as Senators for Borno Central and Borno North, members of the House of Representatives, and members of the Borno State House Assembly - including Speaker Abdulkarim Lawan - were also present to pay their respects.

Adding to the list of federal government representatives were the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, and the Managing Director of the North East Development Commission, Mohammed Goni Alkali. Borno State Executive Council members also joined in mourning the loss of Hajjia Hauwa Kormi.

A Legacy Survived by Family and Community

Hajjia Hauwa Kormi is survived by five children, numerous stepchildren, and grandchildren. A wider community also joins them in mourning the loss of a woman who was more than just a family member - she was a pillar of the society.