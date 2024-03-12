Borno Signs N7.9 Billion Contract for Third Flyover, Aiding Development

The Borno State Government has embarked on a significant infrastructure development project by signing a N7.9 billion contract with Eighteen Engineering Company (EEC) for the construction of a third flyover at the West End Roundabout in Maiduguri. This initiative is aimed at alleviating traffic congestion and improving movement within the metropolis, marking a critical step in the state's 25-year developmental plan under Governor Babagana Zulum's administration.

The third flyover project in Maiduguri is not just a testament to the government's commitment to enhancing urban mobility but also a strategic move to bolster economic activities in the state capital. The choice of EEC, a Chinese construction giant known for its adherence to quality and due process, underscores the administration's dedication to delivering sustainable infrastructure. With a 40% mobilization fee already paid to the contractor and an additional 10% on the way, the state sets the stage for a rigorous construction timeline aimed at completing the project within 12 months.

Addressing Urban Congestion

The construction of the flyover at the bustling West End Roundabout is expected to significantly ease traffic flow, a much-needed relief for residents and businesses alike. Commissioner for Works, Mustapha Gubio, emphasized the project's role in the broader context of the state's developmental goals, highlighting its potential impact on urban planning and quality of life in Maiduguri. The project aligns with ongoing efforts to execute roads, drains, and other vital infrastructure projects, laying the groundwork for a more connected and efficient city.

The third flyover project is a cornerstone of Governor Zulum's vision for a revitalized Borno, reflecting a deep-rooted commitment to infrastructure development as a catalyst for social and economic progress. As the state navigates the complexities of urbanization and development, this project symbolizes a forward-looking approach to city planning and management. The collaboration with EEC and the meticulous focus on quality and timelines highlight a strategic path towards achieving the ambitious goals set forth in the state's 25-year development plan.

As Maiduguri braces for this transformative infrastructure project, the anticipation of its completion heralds a new era of urban mobility and development in Borno State. The project not only promises to ease the daily commute for thousands but also sets a precedent for future infrastructure initiatives, potentially reshaping the urban landscape of Maiduguri for generations to come.