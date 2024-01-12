en English
Military

Boris Nadezhdin Advocates for Peace, Gears Up for Presidential Race

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:26 pm EST


On January 11, 2024, a significant gathering took place in the heart of Moscow, bringing into sharp focus the simmering disquiet and discontent among certain segments of the Russian population. At the center of this meeting was Boris Nadezhdin, a liberal Russian politician, resolute Kremlin critic, and a hopeful for the upcoming Russian presidential election in March. His audience? A group of soldiers’ wives, fervently campaigning for the discharge of their husbands who were mobilized back in the fall of 2022 and are still serving in the midst of the continuing conflict in Ukraine.

A Call for Peace and Discharge

Boris Nadezhdin, known for his active opposition to Moscow’s military actions in Ukraine, lent his voice and platform to these wives. He vehemently criticized the government’s decision to keep these reservist soldiers in service for the duration of the conflict and echoed the wives’ call for their husbands to be replaced with contract soldiers. This meeting underscored the rising resentment against the prolonged military mobilization, a sentiment that is increasingly resonating within the Russian populace.

Gearing Up For Presidential Race

However, the meeting served a dual purpose. Nadezhdin is in the process of gathering signatures to qualify for the presidential race against the incumbent, Vladimir Putin. To run as an independent candidate in Russia, a hopeful needs to collect at least 300,000 signatures spanning over 40 regions. While the task is daunting, Nadezhdin expressed palpable optimism about his campaign, which has been steadily gaining traction and public support. This political gathering served as a platform to amplify his message and gather support for his presidential bid.

Highlighting Discontent and Hope

The meeting was a stark reminder of the discontent rooted in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and the government’s decision to keep reservists in service. Yet, it also offered a glimmer of hope. Nadezhdin advocates for a quick cessation to the fighting in Ukraine, a sentiment that is gaining ground among the public. His campaign, bolstered by his stance against the Moscow’s military actions, symbolizes a growing desire for change and peace.

Military Politics Russia


BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

