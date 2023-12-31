en English
Politics

Boris Johnson’s GB News Venture Sparks Optimism and Online Controversy

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: December 31, 2023 at 11:16 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 11:48 am EST
Boris Johnson, the former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, and the upcoming host on GB News, has marked the arrival of 2024 with a New Year message that’s stirring both hope and controversy. Known for his unapologetic candor, Johnson’s message was imbued with optimism for the coming year, both for the nation and the right-wing news channel, GB News. However, his disheveled appearance in the video, particularly his unkempt hair, has sparked a wave of online ridicule and concern about his well-being.

A New Role in the Media Landscape

Announced as a key addition to the GB News team in October, Johnson is slated to present his “unvarnished views” on a spectrum of issues. The subjects promised range from international affairs to domestic opportunities, a move that is expected to stir the pot in the media landscape. GB News, known for its right-leaning stance, has faced criticism in the past for breaching Ofcom’s impartiality guidelines. This echoes Johnson’s tenure as Prime Minister, marred by several scandals, including the infamous Partygate and accusations of misleading Parliament.

Comparisons to a Past Promise

The former Prime Minister’s latest New Year message invites comparisons with his 2020 video. The latter, watched in hindsight, seems incongruent with the events that unfolded throughout the 2020s. The decade bore witness to a tumultuous tableau of global events, including the coronavirus pandemic, conflicts, political upheaval, economic missteps, and significant environmental backtracking. In this context, Johnson’s optimistic outlook for 2024, especially for GB News and the UK, has been met with skepticism and curiosity.

Looking Forward to a Decisive Year

As the former Prime Minister steps into his new role as a presenter on GB News, the channel is gearing up for a ‘decisive’ role in the upcoming general election. With Johnson’s reputation for stirring controversy and his unabashed opinions, the stage is set for a year that could redefine the media and political landscape in the United Kingdom.

Politics United Kingdom
María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

