Boris Johnson Backs Trump's Second Term, Citing Unpredictability as Strength

Former British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, has thrown his weight behind the potential second presidency of Donald Trump, touting it as a potential boon for the global community. In his column for the Daily Mail, Johnson has championed Trump's unpredictable nature as a positive force, a deterrent to western adversaries.

Addressing Concerns and Criticisms

Johnson addressed the widespread concerns and criticisms that have bubbled to the surface in Britain regarding Trump's potential victory in the November elections. These concerns have been stoked largely due to Trump's role in encouraging the Capitol riot. Johnson, however, dismissed the notion that Trump is a 'would-be dictator', and contended against what he perceives as attempts to legally bar Trump from running for office again, suggesting that such efforts only serve to make him stronger.

Trump’s Support for Ukraine

Despite Trump's previous hesitation to support Ukraine, Johnson remains optimistic that Trump will not abandon the country. He cites Trump's previous provision of Javelin anti-tank weapons to Kyiv as a testament to this. Furthermore, Johnson is convinced that Trump is more likely than his counterpart Joe Biden to offer the UK a post-Brexit free trade deal.

Warnings from Britain’s Top Diplomats

Johnson’s endorsement comes amid warnings from Britain's former top diplomats about the possible security risks if Trump were to be reelected. The potential risks listed include the possibility of Trump ending support for Ukraine and also withdrawing from NATO.