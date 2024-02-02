Boris Johnson Critiques New Brexit Deal: Sovereignty at Stake

In a move that has stirred the UK political landscape, former Prime Minister Boris Johnson has issued a critique of the impending Brexit deal, orchestrated by current Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP). Johnson has expressed concerns about the potential for the agreement to compromise Britain's ability to establish laws diverging from EU regulations, a key tenet of the Brexit initiative.

A Controversial Agreement

An aura of unease surrounds the deal, with Johnson's comments adding fuel to the growing skepticism amongst Eurosceptics who worry that the agreement might curtail the UK's Brexit freedoms. The proposed pact aims to bring an end to the DUP's two-year hiatus from the Stormont Assembly, a protest enacted against the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Johnson's intervention has heightened fears amongst some Conservative MPs that the deal might be hastily ushered through Parliament, limiting detailed examination and potentially restricting the UK's power to enact divergent laws from the EU. Senior Tory members have called for a deceleration of the legislative process to allow a more comprehensive scrutiny of the agreement.

Critics' primary concern lies in the proposed screening process for new laws, a provision that they fear might inhibit the UK's use of Brexit freedoms by cultivating trade barriers with Northern Ireland. However, Sunak's efforts have not been entirely met with opposition. The DUP has lauded him for delivering on the Irish Sea border deal, with DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson signaling readiness to return to Stormont.