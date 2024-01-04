en English
International Relations

Boris Johnson Criticizes Metropolitan Police’s Investigation into Alleged War Crimes in Israel

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:36 pm EST
The Metropolitan Police of the United Kingdom have come under fire from former Prime Minister Boris Johnson for their ongoing investigation into alleged war crimes in Israel and Palestinian territories. Johnson accuses the force of ‘politicisation’, a claim given weight by the force’s counterterrorism command actively seeking witnesses at British airports to crimes against humanity, relating to incidents in the conflict zone.

UK’s Obligation to the International Criminal Court

This investigation is part of Britain’s commitment to assist the International Criminal Court (ICC). The inquiry initiated in 2019 focuses on the situation in Israel and has since expanded to cover incidents following the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war, subsequent to the October 7 massacre by Hamas. The investigation encompasses alleged war crimes committed by both Israeli and Palestinian parties.

Echoes of Policing Priorities

Johnson’s condemnation stems from a belief that the investigation indicates a politicisation of the police force. Critics argue the resources channeled into this investigation would be better utilized in tackling domestic issues, such as knife crime. The focus on a foreign conflict, especially when the UK’s policy is to support Israel’s defense against Hamas terrorists, has raised questions about the appropriateness of the police’s involvement.

Accusations of Double Standards

The investigation has ignited concerns and criticisms, with accusations of double standards being leveled at the police. Israel does not recognize the ICC’s jurisdiction, and the UK government’s position on the jurisdiction over the matter has been called into question. Despite these objections, the investigation continues, with over 40 referrals to the police’s war crimes team.

The Metropolitan Police maintain their stance, stating they have a duty to assist the ICC. Their investigation, they argue, is critical as British nationals were victims of the October 7 attacks. Amidst the chorus of criticisms, the police force presses on in their search for justice, undeterred by the political storm their actions have ignited.

author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

