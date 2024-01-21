Boris Johnson Backs Trump's Potential Return, Calls It a 'Big Win for the World'

In a shift of allegiance, Boris Johnson, the former British Prime Minister, has openly shown support for Donald Trump's potential return to the White House. Johnson, in his column for the Daily Mail, argues that Trump's possible re-election could be a 'big win for the world,' a view contrary to the prevailing panic among Western liberal intelligentsia.

Trump's Track Record

Johnson takes a stand against the current view propagated by The Economist, suggesting Trump as the biggest threat to the world in 2024. Instead, he contends that despite the controversy surrounding the Capitol Hill riot on January 6, 2021, Trump's presidency could be advantageous. He cites instances such as Trump's decision to provide Javelin anti-tank weapons to Ukraine, a move that Johnson believes played a crucial role in the struggle for freedom and democracy.

Contrasting Actions

Johnson doesn't shy away from contrasting Trump's support for Ukraine against the inaction of former President Barack Obama and European leaders in the wake of Putin's 2014 invasion of Ukraine. The former prime minister's endorsement of Trump's willingness to use force and unpredictability offers a different perspective on the potential return of the former U.S. President.

Future Implications

While expressing concern over some Republican Party members' inclination to abandon Ukraine, Johnson remains hopeful. Based on Trump's track record, he believes that Trump's potential comeback could have a positive impact on the war in Ukraine. He encourages his 'high-minded anti-Trump friends to calm down and get used to the prospect of a Trump presidency.' Finally, Johnson sees potential in Trump's interest in 'a proper free trade deal' with Brexit Britain, indicating a scope for economic cooperation.