Boosting Rural Development: Indian Government Approves 105 Roads Under Vibrant Villages Programme

In a significant move towards enhancing rural development, the Indian government has approved the construction of 105 roads spanning 1,022 kilometers under the Vibrant Villages Programme (VVP). This initiative, costing Rs 2,205 crore, aims to connect 125 habitations and will be implemented by the Rural Works Department.

The Vibrant Villages Programme: A New Dawn for Border Villages

Launched in April of the previous year by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Kibithoo village, Anjaw district, the VVP is a comprehensive development program focusing on villages along the Indo-Tibet international border. It currently covers 1451 villages across 11 districts.

The program extends beyond infrastructure development, encompassing a variety of activities such as the celebration of Republic and Statehood Day, local festivals, cultural programs, weapon displays by armed forces, medical and veterinary camps, sports tournaments, and the distribution of essential items like water campers, solar lights, and sports equipment.

Roads to Prosperity: Transforming Lives and Landscapes

The newly sanctioned roads, set to be developed by the Rural Works Department, represent a significant stride in the government's efforts to boost connectivity and promote socio-economic growth in these remote regions.

Deputy Chief Minister, who also holds the portfolio of Power Minister, expressed optimism about the project's potential impact. "These roads will not only improve accessibility but also foster a sense of unity and shared progress among these border communities," he said.

Powering Progress: Energizing the Region

In addition to the VVP, the Deputy Chief Minister highlighted the state's achievements in the power sector. He reported that the state's capacity for power generation has reached 1200 MW from various commissioned projects.

"This surge in power generation capacity signifies our commitment to driving growth and development in every corner of the state," the Deputy Chief Minister stated.

Looking ahead, the extension of the VVP to the Indo-Myanmar and Indo-Bhutan borders is under active consideration. The Deputy Chief Minister revealed that this expansion would be pursued by the next government, signaling continuity in the policy and underscoring its importance in the nation's development agenda.

As these roads carve their way through the rugged terrains, they promise to bring about a transformative change - connecting people, powering progress, and illuminating the path towards a vibrant future for India's border villages.