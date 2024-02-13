Boosting Border Development: J&K's BADP Review Meeting Ensures Fund Utilization and Collaboration

In a concerted effort to bolster the Border Area Development Programme (BADP) in Jammu and Kashmir, Secretary Aijaz Asad, of the Planning Development and Monitoring Department, led a comprehensive review meeting on February 13, 2024. The meeting was attended by District Development Commissioners and Chief Planning Officers of the BADP districts, as well as other key stakeholders.

Advertisment

Reviewing Progress and Ensuring Full Fund Utilization

During the meeting, Asad meticulously scrutinized the physical and financial progress achieved under the BADP in the respective districts. Emphasizing the importance of complete fund utilization, he urged the District Development Commissioners to ensure that all allocated funds were fully utilized, and ongoing works were completed in a timely manner to secure fresh funding from the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India (MHA GoI).

Collaboration and Transparency – The Keys to Success

Advertisment

Asad underscored the significance of collaboration and teamwork among stakeholders in achieving the set targets. He encouraged all parties to work together to streamline the process and guarantee the successful implementation of the BADP in the region.

Timely Reporting and Accurate Data Maintenance

Acknowledging the importance of accurate and timely reporting, Asad requested the Chief Planning Officers to update the Physical and Financial Progress on the BADP Online Management System (OMS) Portal according to actual figures and within specified timelines. This move is expected to increase transparency, enhance accountability, and pave the way for more effective decision-making.

Advertisment

The Border Area Development Programme aims to improve the socio-economic conditions of the people living in remote and border areas of Jammu and Kashmir. By focusing on the efficient use of funds, collaboration, and maintaining accurate data, the government hopes to make significant strides in enhancing the quality of life for those residing in these regions.