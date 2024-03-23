Bolton Critiques Biden and Trump's Foreign Policy Flaws, Impact on Global Alliances

John Bolton, the former national security adviser, has publicly criticized the foreign policy approaches of both Joe Biden and Donald Trump, highlighting their failures in distinguishing friend from foe and the potential dangers their policies pose to global alliances. In a recent guest essay, he argues that both candidates, despite their experience, have shown a lack of understanding in navigating international relations, particularly with NATO, Israel, and China, which could have dire consequences for America's position in the world.

Shaky Ground with NATO and Israel

Bolton points out Trump's dangerous ambiguity towards NATO, mentioning his past threats to withdraw from the alliance and his recent comments that undermine its solidarity. He also criticizes Biden's handling of the Middle East conflict, accusing him of failing to recognize Iran's role in the aggression against Israel and of yielding to the anti-Zionist sentiments within his party. These actions, according to Bolton, not only jeopardize America's longstanding alliances but also embolden adversaries.

China: A Missed Opportunity for Both

On the topic of China, Bolton expresses disappointment in both candidates' strategies. He notes Biden's initial reluctance to confront China, hoping not to jeopardize climate change negotiations, a move that resulted in no tangible progress. Trump's approach, characterized by a focus on a 'massive trade deal' and blaming China for the COVID-19 pandemic, is criticized for lacking a coherent strategy against the growing threat China poses to the Indo-Pacific region and beyond.

A Grim Outlook for American Foreign Policy

Bolton concludes with a stark warning about the future of American foreign policy under either leader. He argues that their flawed perceptions and strategies towards international affairs not only fail to safeguard America's interests but also signal a concerning period ahead for Western democracies. With both candidates showing considerable weaknesses in their foreign policy approaches, Bolton suggests a grim four years ahead, regardless of the election outcome.