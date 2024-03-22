Bollywood's Political Cinema: Boosting Modi's Hindu Nationalist Agenda Ahead of National Vote

As India gears up for a pivotal national election, a noticeable trend has emerged in Bollywood, with a slew of films promoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist agenda and glorifying figures associated with it. This movement comes amid concerns that such films might deepen the country's religious and political divisions. A notable release in this vein is 'Swatantra Veer Savarkar', a biopic on the Hindu nationalist ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, scheduled to hit theatres just weeks before the vote.

Advertisment

Shifting Narratives in Indian Cinema

Historically, Bollywood has served as a unifying force in India, transcending religious, caste, and political divides. However, under Modi's tenure, the industry has seen a shift towards movies that extol Hindu kings, valorize the Indian Army, and vilify opposition leaders, leftists, and Pakistan. Films like 'The Kerala Story' and the biopic on Sarvarkar exemplify the trend of using cinema to support the government's narrative while demonizing its critics. This shift has sparked debates over the role of film in society and the potential for cinema to exacerbate existing tensions.

Cinema as a Political Tool

Advertisment

Analysts and critics argue that the use of Bollywood films to promote Hindu nationalism and Modi's political agenda represents a strategic campaign tool. Films that align with Modi's ideology often receive public endorsements from his party, despite facing criticism for factual inaccuracies or propaganda. Conversely, films perceived as critical of the government or its narrative face backlash, threats, and calls for boycotts from Hindu nationalist groups. This politicization of cinema raises concerns about freedom of expression and the impact of such films on India's social fabric.

The Impact on Filmmakers and Audiences

The current political climate has led to self-censorship among filmmakers, with some expressing feelings of disempowerment and concern over the narrowing space for diverse narratives. Onir, a National Award-winning filmmaker known for highlighting LGBTQ rights, shared his experience of having a film script rejected by India's defense ministry. This environment not only affects filmmakers but also influences the choices and perceptions of audiences, potentially shaping public opinion in favor of the government's agenda.

As Bollywood navigates its role in a politically charged landscape, the implications for India's democratic values and societal harmony remain to be seen. While cinema has the power to entertain and inspire, its use as a tool for political messaging underscores the complexities of art, politics, and nationalism in contemporary India.