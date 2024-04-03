Bollywood to Ballot: Kangana Ranaut Joins BJP for Lok Sabha Elections in Mandi

In an intriguing blend of entertainment and politics, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has officially been announced as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for Mandi in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. This move underscores a growing trend of celebrities transitioning into political roles within India, aiming to leverage their popularity for electoral success.

From Silver Screen to Political Arena

Kangana Ranaut, acclaimed for her roles in various blockbuster films, is now setting her sights on a new kind of role as she enters the political fray. Her candidature from Mandi, announced by the BJP, marks her debut in electoral politics, reflecting a broader phenomenon where <a href="https://www.bollywoodlife.com