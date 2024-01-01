Bolivia’s Constitutional Court Disqualifies Former President Evo Morales From 2025 Election

Bolivia’s Constitutional Court has disqualified former President Evo Morales from seeking re-election in the 2025 presidential elections, reversing a former 2017 ruling which permitted Morales to vie for a fourth term in 2019. The court’s decision, reflecting the standards of the Inter-American Court of Human Rights, sets an unappealable precedent for Bolivian presidents to serve no more than two terms, either consecutively or not.

Morales’s Disqualification

The court’s ruling counters Morales’s claim that indefinite re-elections are a human right. This marks a significant turn of events from the 2017 ruling that enabled Morales to run for office for the fourth time. However, his victory led to widespread protests over alleged election fraud, ultimately resulting in his resignation and exile.

Not a Human Right

The Inter-American Court of Human Rights does not recognize re-election as a human right. The Bolivian court’s ruling aligns with this perspective, squashing Morales’s argument for indefinite re-elections. This decision also stipulates a change in the Bolivian Constitution, banning more than two continuous terms for any president.

Reaction to the Ruling

Former interim president Jeanine Anez, who assumed office after Morales’s departure, has welcomed the court’s ruling, describing it as an end to Morales’s ambition for indefinite re-election. Anez herself is currently facing trial over accusations of staging a coup against Morales. The ruling party, Movement Toward Socialism (MAS), is now divided between supporters of Morales and those of the current president, Luis Arce. Irrespective of the internal tensions within MAS, the court’s ruling is final and unappealable, setting a new standard for Bolivian politics.

