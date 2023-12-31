Bolivia’s Constitutional Court Disqualifies Evo Morales from 2025 Re-election

Former Bolivian president Evo Morales has been barred from running for re-election in 2025 by the Constitutional Court of Bolivia, in a landmark decision reversing a 2017 ruling that permitted him a fourth term in the 2019 elections. The court’s ruling, which is unappealable, is predicated on the need for term limits to prevent indefinite reigns of power, a stance that echoes the views of the Inter-American Court of Human Rights.

Morales’ Political Journey

Morales, who first assumed the presidency in 2006, made an unsuccessful attempt to secure a fourth term in 2019, thereby violating the constitution. This sparked widespread protests and allegations of election fraud, culminating in his resignation and subsequent exile. He returned to Bolivia when his ally, Luis Arce, clinched the presidency in October 2020. The relationship between Morales and Arce, however, has since soured.

Re-election Not a Human Right

The recent ruling aligns with the advisory opinion issued by the Inter-American Court of Human Rights in 2021, which does not recognize re-election as a human right. This international stance has significantly influenced the Bolivian court’s decision.

Reactions to the Ruling

Not surprisingly, Morales has criticized the verdict, alleging a conspiracy between the judiciary, the government, and the right-wing against him. Jeanine Anez, who assumed power following Morales’ resignation, welcomed the court’s decision, implying that it effectively curtails Morales’ aspirations for indefinite re-election. The ruling ultimately sets a two-term limit for the presidency in Bolivia, marking a significant shift in the nation’s political landscape.