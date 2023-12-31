en English
Bolivia

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: December 31, 2023 at 2:51 pm EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 5:12 pm EST
Constitutional Court Rejects Evo Morales’ Re-election Bid in Bolivia

In a landmark ruling, Bolivia’s Constitutional Court has barred former President Evo Morales from participating in the 2025 presidential elections. This verdict overrules a 2017 court decision that had permitted Morales to pursue a fourth term during the 2019 elections. The court’s decree is grounded on the principle that term limits serve as a check against the indefinite hold on power.

Morales’ Tenure and Controversial Departure

Evo Morales, who emerged as Bolivia’s first Indigenous president, held office from 2006 and enjoyed widespread support until his contentious attempt to seek another term in 2019. This move led to his resignation in the face of massive protests over allegations of election fraud. Following his departure, Morales fled Bolivia but returned in 2020 after his political ally, Luis Arce, clinched the presidency.

Fractured Alliance and Legal Backlash

However, the rapport between Morales and Arce has since frayed. The latest ruling by the court aligns with the Inter-American Court of Human Rights’ stance, which does not acknowledge indefinite re-election as a human right. Responding to the decree, Morales has levied accusations against the judiciary, government, and right-wing politicians in Bolivia, claiming a conspiracy against him.

Political Repercussions and Public Reaction

Following Morales’ exit in 2019, he was succeeded by Jeanine Anez, who is presently confronting charges of masterminding a coup against Morales. Anez has publicly welcomed the court’s verdict, stating that it signifies the end of Morales’ ambitions of endless re-election.

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

