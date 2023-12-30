Bolivia’s Constitutional Court Blocks Morales’ Re-election Ambitions

In a definitive ruling that carries significant political implications, Bolivia’s Constitutional Court has barred former president Evo Morales from seeking re-election in the future. The court’s verdict, which effectively overturns a controversial 2017 ruling by the same court, affirms that no individual can serve more than two presidential terms in Bolivia, either consecutively or separately.

Reinforcing the Two-term Limit

The latest ruling is not subject to appeal, marking a significant setback for Morales, who had vocalized intentions to run for office again in 2025. Morales, who first ascended to the presidency in 2006, served until 2019 when he was forced to resign amidst widespread protests over alleged election fraud. Following his resignation, Morales left Bolivia, returning only after his ally, Luis Arce, secured the presidency in October 2020.

Aligning with International Norms

In its verdict, the Constitutional Court aligned with the stance of the Inter-American Court of Human Rights, which does not recognize re-election as a human right. This perspective stands in stark contrast to the court’s 2017 ruling, which had sparked controversy by suggesting that the ability to run for re-election could be considered a ‘human right.’

Political Reactions

The court’s decision has elicited reactions from various political figures, including former lawmaker Jeanine Anez, who succeeded Morales as president and faces charges of staging a coup against him. Anez referred to the court’s decision as an end to Morales’ ‘delirium of getting re-elected forever.’

Morales, on the other hand, denounced the ruling as evidence of complicity against him among judges, the government, and the right wing in Bolivia. Regardless of the political rhetoric that ensues, this ruling stands as a crucial moment in Bolivia’s political landscape, reinforcing term limits and offering a clear stance on the contentious issue of re-election.