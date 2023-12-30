Bolivia’s Constitutional Court Blocks Evo Morales’ Re-election Bid

In a landmark ruling, Bolivia’s Constitutional Court has unequivocally barred former president Evo Morales from running for re-election in the upcoming 2025 elections. This decision effectively overturns a contentious 2017 ruling that permitted Morales to seek a fourth term, interpreting re-election as a human right. The new verdict aligns with the Inter-American Court of Human Rights’ stance, which does not consider indefinite re-election as a human right.

End of Morales’ Political Aspirations

Morales, who became Bolivia’s first Indigenous president, served from 2006 until 2019. His presidency was marred by allegations of election fraud, leading to mass protests and his subsequent resignation. After fleeing Bolivia, he returned when his ally Luis Arce assumed office in 2020. Morales had expressed intentions to run again in 2025 but the recent ruling by the court has thwarted his ambitions. The court’s decision stipulates that Bolivian presidents can serve no more than two terms, irrespective of whether they are consecutive or non-consecutive.

Morales’ Criticism and Future of Bolivian Politics

Reacting to the ruling, Morales alleged a conspiracy against him involving the judiciary, the current government, and right-wing factions. Meanwhile, Jeanine Anez, who assumed the presidency after Morales’s resignation, faces charges of staging a coup against him. The court’s decision ensures that Morales’s political aspirations to reclaim the presidency have been decisively curtailed. This ruling, highlighted in an extensive 82-page document, reinforces the presidency’s two-term limit and sets a precedent for future electoral scenarios in Bolivia.

Victory for Democracy?

Many view the court’s decision as a victory for democracy and a bulwark against potential future attempts at dictatorship. By upholding the constitutional limit on presidential terms, the court has strengthened the democratic fabric of Bolivia and affirmatively marked a setback for Morales. This ruling, not subject to appeal, signals a new chapter in Bolivian politics, one where no individual can serve more than two presidential terms.