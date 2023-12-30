en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Bolivia

Bolivia’s Constitutional Court Blocks Evo Morales’ Re-election Bid

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: December 30, 2023 at 5:59 pm EST
Bolivia’s Constitutional Court Blocks Evo Morales’ Re-election Bid

In a landmark ruling, Bolivia’s Constitutional Court has unequivocally barred former president Evo Morales from running for re-election in the upcoming 2025 elections. This decision effectively overturns a contentious 2017 ruling that permitted Morales to seek a fourth term, interpreting re-election as a human right. The new verdict aligns with the Inter-American Court of Human Rights’ stance, which does not consider indefinite re-election as a human right.

End of Morales’ Political Aspirations

Morales, who became Bolivia’s first Indigenous president, served from 2006 until 2019. His presidency was marred by allegations of election fraud, leading to mass protests and his subsequent resignation. After fleeing Bolivia, he returned when his ally Luis Arce assumed office in 2020. Morales had expressed intentions to run again in 2025 but the recent ruling by the court has thwarted his ambitions. The court’s decision stipulates that Bolivian presidents can serve no more than two terms, irrespective of whether they are consecutive or non-consecutive.

Morales’ Criticism and Future of Bolivian Politics

Reacting to the ruling, Morales alleged a conspiracy against him involving the judiciary, the current government, and right-wing factions. Meanwhile, Jeanine Anez, who assumed the presidency after Morales’s resignation, faces charges of staging a coup against him. The court’s decision ensures that Morales’s political aspirations to reclaim the presidency have been decisively curtailed. This ruling, highlighted in an extensive 82-page document, reinforces the presidency’s two-term limit and sets a precedent for future electoral scenarios in Bolivia.

Victory for Democracy?

Many view the court’s decision as a victory for democracy and a bulwark against potential future attempts at dictatorship. By upholding the constitutional limit on presidential terms, the court has strengthened the democratic fabric of Bolivia and affirmatively marked a setback for Morales. This ruling, not subject to appeal, signals a new chapter in Bolivian politics, one where no individual can serve more than two presidential terms.

0
Bolivia Human Rights Politics
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Bolivia's Constitutional Court Blocks Morales' Re-election Ambitions

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Bolivia's Court Bars Evo Morales: Landmark Ruling Reshapes Political Landscape

By María Alejandra Trujillo

COVID-19 Surge Triggers Epidemiological Alert in Bolivia

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Bolivia Issues Alert Amid COVID Surge, Urges Boosters and Vigilance

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ign ...
@Accidents · 1 day
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ign ...
heart comment 0
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves

By BNN Correspondents

California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap

By Nitish Verma

Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
Latest Headlines
World News
Unveiling the Top Nonalcoholic Beverages: Celebratory Feel without the Alcohol
52 seconds
Unveiling the Top Nonalcoholic Beverages: Celebratory Feel without the Alcohol
Maharshi Valmiki International Airport Inaugurated in Ayodhya: A Boost to Regional Connectivity and Economy
1 min
Maharshi Valmiki International Airport Inaugurated in Ayodhya: A Boost to Regional Connectivity and Economy
Alarming Report Reveals Thousands of Life-Threatening Surgical Errors in the NHS
2 mins
Alarming Report Reveals Thousands of Life-Threatening Surgical Errors in the NHS
Israel Rejects South Africa's 'Genocide' Accusations at the ICJ
2 mins
Israel Rejects South Africa's 'Genocide' Accusations at the ICJ
2023 Year-End Wrap: From Cricket Scandals to Gaza Conflict
3 mins
2023 Year-End Wrap: From Cricket Scandals to Gaza Conflict
Prime Minister Modi Unveils Major Development Projects in Ayodhya
4 mins
Prime Minister Modi Unveils Major Development Projects in Ayodhya
Experts Share Advice on Small, Impactful Changes for a Better 2024
5 mins
Experts Share Advice on Small, Impactful Changes for a Better 2024
Alcohol and Edibles: Comparing the Health Implications and Consumption Trends in 2023
6 mins
Alcohol and Edibles: Comparing the Health Implications and Consumption Trends in 2023
Ozempic: A Medical Marvel or a Brewing Controversy?
7 mins
Ozempic: A Medical Marvel or a Brewing Controversy?
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
26 mins
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
5 hours
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
6 hours
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
7 hours
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
7 hours
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
9 hours
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
10 hours
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
10 hours
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
10 hours
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app