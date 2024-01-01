en English
Bolivia

Bolivia’s Constitutional Court Blocks Evo Morales’ 2025 Re-election Bid

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:46 am EST
In a move that solidifies the principle of term limits in Bolivian politics, the country’s Constitutional Court has ruled former president Evo Morales ineligible for the 2025 re-election. This decision redefines the political landscape of Bolivia, overturning a contentious 2017 ruling that previously allowed Morales to seek a fourth term.

Morales’ Controversial Journey

Morales, a polarizing figure in Bolivian politics, emerged victorious in the 2019 elections, seemingly validating the 2017 court ruling. However, his triumph was short-lived as he faced mass protests over allegations of election fraud, leading to his resignation and subsequent exile from Bolivia. His return to the country was facilitated by the victory of his ally, Luis Arce in the October 2020 presidential elections.

Falling Out and the New Ruling

Despite their shared political roots, Morales and Arce have seen their relationship strain in recent times. The recent court decision, which utilizes criteria from the Inter-American Court of Human Rights to refute re-election as a human right, has poured cold water on Morales’ aspirations to re-enter the presidential race. The ruling has now set a definitive two-term limit for the Bolivian presidency, irrespective of whether the terms are consecutive or not.

Reactions and Implications

The verdict has elicited a mixed bag of reactions from Bolivia’s political sphere. Morales has described the court’s action as a result of collusion against him, involving the judiciary, government, and the right-wing factions in Bolivia. On the other hand, former president Jeanine Anez, who assumed power following Morales’ resignation and now faces trial for alleged coup plotting, has hailed the decision as a termination of Morales’ indefinite re-election ambitions. The unappealable ruling has indeed put a full stop on Morales’ 2025 electoral hopes and could potentially usher in a new era in Bolivian politics, one that respects and upholds term limits.

Bolivia Politics
María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

