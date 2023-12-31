Bolivia’s Constitutional Court Bars Evo Morales from 2025 Re-election Bid

In a historic decision, Bolivia’s Constitutional Court has ruled out the possibility of former president Evo Morales running for re-election in 2025. This verdict reverses a prior declaration from 2017 which permitted Morales to contest for a fourth term in the 2019 elections. The legal body stressed the importance of term limits in preventing individuals from monopolizing power.

Morales’ Reign and Subsequent Downfall

Evo Morales, Bolivia’s first Indigenous president, held office from 2006 and won considerable public support. However, his attempt to secure a fourth term by bypassing the constitution led to widespread protests over alleged election fraud in 2019. The mounting public pressure ultimately forced him to resign and leave the country. Morales returned to Bolivia following the successful presidential bid of his ally, Luis Arce, in 2020. However, the pair have since experienced a falling out.

The Court’s Verdict and Its Implications

The court’s judgment, not subject to appeal, is based on the Inter-American Court of Human Rights’ criteria. It establishes a precedent that Bolivian presidents can serve no more than two terms, whether consecutive or non-consecutive. This decision effectively blocks Morales’ previously declared intention to run in the 2025 elections.

Aftermath of Morales’ Departure

Following Morales’ departure, his successor, Jeanine Anez, faced charges related to staging a coup against him. She is currently on trial. The verdict has been met with mixed reactions, with Morales condemning it as a political maneuver to outlaw his party, Movimiento al Socialismo (MAS).