Bolivia’s Constitutional Court Bars Evo Morales from 2025 Re-election

In a landmark ruling, Bolivia’s Constitutional Court has barred Evo Morales, the nation’s first Indigenous president, from contesting the 2025 election. The court’s decision, irreversible and final, invalidates its own 2017 ruling that permitted Morales to seek a fourth term as it defined re-election as a ‘human right.’ The latest verdict aligns with the Inter-American Court of Human Rights’ stance, which negates indefinite re-election as a human right.

End of Morales’s Political Career

Morales, who served as Bolivia’s president from 2006 until his resignation in 2019, was embroiled in a controversy following allegations of electoral fraud during his last victory. The mass protests that ensued led to his departure from Bolivia, only to return in 2020 after his ally Luis Arce ascended to the presidency. However, the bonds between the two have since frayed, with Arce describing Morales as his primary adversary.

The court’s decision now confines the Bolivian presidency to a maximum of two terms, which can be served consecutively or separately. Morales, who had already completed three terms, is therefore disqualified from running for the presidency again. He denounced the ruling, attributing it to a conspiracy involving the judiciary, the government, and the right wing of Bolivia. He persists in his belief that he remains eligible for the 2025 election.

Reactions to the Ruling

The verdict has triggered a range of reactions among political circles in Bolivia. Jeanine Anez, who briefly held the presidency following Morales’s departure, is currently facing charges for allegedly masterminding a coup against him. She has welcomed the court’s ruling, interpreting it as an end to Morales’s ambition for indefinite re-election.

The ruling party, the Movement Toward Socialism (MAS), is witnessing a divide with factions supporting either Morales or Arce. The court’s decision sets a new standard for Bolivian politics, potentially affecting the dynamics within political parties and the electoral landscape.

