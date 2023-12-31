Bolivia’s Constitutional Court Bars Evo Morales from 2025 Re-election

In a landmark ruling that will shape Bolivia’s political landscape, the country’s Constitutional Court has barred former President Evo Morales from seeking re-election in 2025. This comes as a reversal of a 2017 decision that allowed him to contest a fourth term in the 2019 elections.

Reinforcing Term Limits

The court, on its website, stressed the importance of term limits as a safeguard against the concentration of power in the hands of a single individual. The recent verdict, immune to appeal, restricts Bolivian presidents to a maximum of two terms, whether served consecutively or otherwise.

Morales’s Journey

Morales, who first assumed office in 2006, made history as Bolivia’s first Indigenous president. His tenure, however, was not without controversy. His pursuit of a fourth term in 2019 was marred by allegations of election fraud, resulting in widespread protests that culminated in his resignation and subsequent exile.

Inter-American Court of Human Rights and the Morales Ruling

The recent court ruling aligns with the stance of the Inter-American Court of Human Rights, which does not recognize indefinite re-election as a human right. The request for this ruling was initiated by Colombia in 2021 to provide clarity on the issue.

Following Morales’s exit, lawmaker Jeanine Anez assumed the presidency. She is currently facing trial for allegedly orchestrating a coup against Morales. In response to the court’s decision, Morales has accused the judiciary, the government, and the Bolivian right wing of collusion. Anez, meanwhile, has suggested that this decision has effectively halted Morales’s aspiration for perpetual re-election.