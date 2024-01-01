en English
Bolivia

Bolivia’s Constitutional Court Bars Evo Morales from 2025 Presidential Race

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 1, 2024 at 11:47 pm EST
Bolivia’s Constitutional Court Bars Evo Morales from 2025 Presidential Race

In a landmark ruling, Bolivia’s Constitutional Court has barred former President Evo Morales from vying for the presidential seat in the 2025 elections. This judgement reverses a 2017 decision that had allowed Morales to run for a fourth term. The 2025 candidacy would have marked Morales’s attempt to recapture power after his resignation in 2019, which followed widespread protests and allegations of electoral fraud.

Term Limits Reinforced

The Constitutional Court’s decision to block Morales from standing in the future elections aligns with the stance of the Inter-American Court of Human Rights (IACHR). The IACHR previously declared that indefinite re-election is not a human right. This sentiment echoes the belief that term limits are essential in preventing an individual from maintaining an unending grip on power. The ruling sets the precedent for Bolivian presidents to serve a maximum of two terms, be it consecutive or otherwise.

Morales’s Fall from Grace

Once hailed as Bolivia’s first Indigenous president, Morales held power from 2006. His tenure saw him fall from grace when he attempted to bypass the constitution to prolong his presidency. Even though his ally, Luis Arce, who won the presidency in October 2020, facilitated Morales’s return to Bolivia, the relationship between the two has since soured.

Responses to the Ruling

Reacting to the court’s decision, Morales criticized the ruling, insinuating a conspiracy against him involving the judiciary, the government, and right-wing factions within Bolivia. On the other hand, Jeanine Anez, the former interim president who replaced Morales following his resignation, lauded the court’s decision. Anez views the ruling as a definitive end to Morales’s aspirations for perpetual re-election.

Bolivia Politics
María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

