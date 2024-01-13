en English
Health

Bolivia Pushes for Global Decriminalization of Coca Leaf Amid Surging Drug Trade

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 6:14 am EST
Bolivia Pushes for Global Decriminalization of Coca Leaf Amid Surging Drug Trade

In an audacious bid that challenges the precepts of international law, Bolivian President Luis Arce is advocating for the worldwide decriminalization of the coca leaf. This comes in conjunction with the country’s annual coca leaf chewing day, a cultural event deeply rooted in Bolivia’s history and tradition. The coca leaf, classified as an illegal narcotic under the UN Single Convention on Narcotic Drugs since 1961, has long been a contentious issue in the global war against drugs.

Decriminalization: A Shift in Perception

President Arce’s push for decriminalization is part of a broader effort to change the international perception and legal status of the coca leaf. The coca leaf, a traditional and cultural staple in Bolivia, is used for various purposes, ranging from a mild stimulant to a medicinal remedy. The Bolivian government’s stance is that the coca leaf is an integral part of their national heritage and should not be treated as an illicit substance.

The Campaign: Tradition Versus Narcotics

The campaign for decriminalization aims to distinguish the cultural and traditional uses of the coca leaf from the production of cocaine, a drug that is processed from the coca leaf but has vastly different social and health implications. The Bolivian government attempts to delineate this fine line, arguing for the preservation of their cultural heritage while combating the drug trade.

Global Drug Trade: A Mexican Cartel Story

As Bolivia advocates for the decriminalization of the coca leaf, the global drug trade continues to ravage societies. Mexico’s two main drug cartels, Sinaloa and Jalisco New Generation, have expanded their rivalry into distant markets, such as Ecuador. The ensuing street gang violence has led to a presidential declaration of a state of internal armed conflict. The Mexican cartels’ expansion reflects the persistent and pervasive nature of the international drug trade, underscoring the complexity of Bolivia’s quest for decriminalization.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

