Bolivia

Bolivia Advocates for Peace Amid Essequibo Dispute Between Guyana and Venezuela

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 12:06 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 1:06 am EST
Bolivia Advocates for Peace Amid Essequibo Dispute Between Guyana and Venezuela

Amid growing discord between Guyana and Venezuela over the disputed Essequibo region, Bolivia has stepped in to urge for peace and bilateral dialogue.

The Bolivian government, under President Luis Arce, has expressed deep concerns over the escalating tensions, taking a firm stand against military demonstrations and advocating for diplomatic negotiations.

Essequibo Controversy and Bolivia’s Stance

The Essequibo region, a territory rich in natural resources, has long been a point of contention between Guyana and Venezuela – both nations lay sovereign claim over the area.

In a recent statement, the Chancellery of Bolivia emphasized the importance of defusing these rising tensions, advocating for stronger adherence to the Argyle Declaration for Dialogue and Peace.

This declaration, signed by Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro and Guyanese President Irfaan Ali, calls for peaceful negotiations between the two countries.

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

