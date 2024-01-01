Bolivia Advocates for Peace Amid Essequibo Dispute Between Guyana and Venezuela

Amid growing discord between Guyana and Venezuela over the disputed Essequibo region, Bolivia has stepped in to urge for peace and bilateral dialogue.

The Bolivian government, under President Luis Arce, has expressed deep concerns over the escalating tensions, taking a firm stand against military demonstrations and advocating for diplomatic negotiations.

Essequibo Controversy and Bolivia’s Stance

The Essequibo region, a territory rich in natural resources, has long been a point of contention between Guyana and Venezuela – both nations lay sovereign claim over the area.

In a recent statement, the Chancellery of Bolivia emphasized the importance of defusing these rising tensions, advocating for stronger adherence to the Argyle Declaration for Dialogue and Peace.

This declaration, signed by Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro and Guyanese President Irfaan Ali, calls for peaceful negotiations between the two countries.