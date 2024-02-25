Bolgatanga Forum Highlights Need for Peace Ahead of Ghana's 2024 Elections

In the heart of Bolgatanga, a critical gathering unfolded as stakeholders from various sectors converged to address a pressing concern: the internal threats looming over Ghana's peace and stability ahead of the highly anticipated 2024 general elections. The forum, orchestrated by the Navrongo-Bolgatanga Catholic Diocesan Development Organisation (NABOCADO) under the auspices of the Integrated Peacebuilding for Improved Food and Nutrition Support (INPEACE) project funded by MISEREOR, saw the participation of key entities including the National Peace Council, security agencies, and the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), among others. The assembly's purpose was clear and urgent - to safeguard Ghana's peace through proactive dialogue and strategic interventions.

Advertisment

Identifying the Underlying Threats

The forum's discussions shed light on the multifaceted challenges that Ghana faces, such as chieftaincy and land disputes, unemployment, unequal development, discrimination, and marginalization. These issues, deeply embedded in the social fabric, pose significant risks to the country's peace, particularly in the volatile period leading up to elections. Drawing lessons from the instability in the Sahel region, participants underscored the importance of addressing these internal threats head-on, emphasizing the need for inclusive policies, the resolution of conflicts, and the promotion of tolerance and social cohesion to avert potential crises.

Strategies to mitigate these risks were fervently discussed, with a unanimous call for the enhancement of social cohesion, the curbing of arms proliferation, and the fostering of decorous political discourse. The forum highlighted the critical role of education in promoting internal peace and preventing conflict, alongside the implementation of inclusive policies that cater to the needs of all sectors of society. The importance of addressing uneven development was also underscored, with a focus on creating equitable opportunities that can lead to sustainable peace.

Advertisment

Stakeholders' Commitment to Action

The commitment to peace was palpable among the forum's participants. Figures like Mr. Mawuli Agbenu and Naba Yelzoya Kosom Asaga II vocalized the collective determination to steer Ghana away from the brink of potential conflict. The dialogue reflected a deep understanding of the stakes involved and a shared responsibility to act decisively. As Ghana moves closer to the 2024 general elections, the resolve to maintain peace and stability remains unwavering, with the Bolgatanga forum serving as a testament to the country's commitment to safeguarding its future against internal threats.

The forum in Bolgatanga is not just a reflection of the concerns looming over Ghana's peace and stability; it is a beacon of hope. It signifies the power of collective action and the potential to overcome adversity through dialogue and strategic planning. As Ghana gears up for the 2024 general elections, the lessons learned and the commitments made in Bolgatanga will undoubtedly play a crucial role in ensuring that peace prevails, setting a precedent for other nations grappling with similar challenges.