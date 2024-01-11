Chris Ulrich Analyzes DeSantis and Haley’s Nonverbal Cues in Debate

In the fifth Republican presidential debate, the spotlight was solely on Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley. The stage was notably devoid of former President Donald Trump who opted out of participating. As the candidates sparred verbally, their nonverbal cues were under the scrutiny of body language expert, Chris Ulrich.

According to Ulrich, DeSantis struggled to smile authentically. His facial expressions often appeared forced, lacking congruence and hence, credibility. Yet, at moments of attacking Haley, his smiles seemed genuine, earning him the applause of the audience. Those moments highlighted effective strikes, one of which was his sharp remark: ‘You can take the ambassador out of the United Nations, but you can’t take the United Nations out of the ambassador.’

Haley: Mixed Signals

On the other side, Haley exhibited a smirking demeanor and imploded body language. Ulrich noted these nonverbal cues might be received differently by her supporters and undecided voters. Her unspoken communication seemed to undermine the serious image she had established in earlier debates. The empathy that had previously set her apart was notably lessened.

DeSantis repeated body language mistakes from previous debates, appearing nervous and inconsistent in his expressions. While Haley’s nonverbal communication suggested a lack of connection with the audience. Ulrich concluded that although both candidates had polished their performances over time, neither emerged as the clear winner based on body language alone. Both showed moments of strength and weakness, reflecting the vulnerability and humanity behind the political façade.