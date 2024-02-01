Bode George Advises Atiku Abubakar to Forgo 2027 Presidential Bid

In a significant political development within Nigeria's Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bode George, a senior party figure, has counseled Atiku Abubakar, the PDP's 2023 presidential candidate, against pursuing a presidential bid come 2027. George's advice hinged on the premise of age, highlighting that Atiku, who was 77 the previous year, would be 81 by the next election cycle.

George's comments have sparked a wider conversation on age and its role in politics. The former PDP Deputy National Chairman suggested that instead of seeking the presidency again, Atiku should embrace the role of a mentor to younger party members. He advocated for Atiku to embody the role of a 'big uncle' or 'elder in the room,' a position that could leverage his wealth of experience to guide and nurture a new generation of political talent.

Presidency and the South

Beyond the age factor, George also emphasized the need for PDP to be resolute about zoning the 2027 Presidency to the South. This call to prioritize the party's interests over personal ambitions resonated with his advice to Atiku and other northern politicians. By doing so, George is not only addressing Atiku's potential candidacy but also the broader issue of regional balance in Nigeria's political landscape.

On a broader national scale, George called on President Bola Tinubu to tackle the current security challenges plaguing the nation. He proposed the convening of a meeting of retired military officers to devise effective solutions, highlighting the urgency of addressing this issue for Nigeria's stability and future.