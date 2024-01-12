en English
Politics

Bob Good Warns of ‘Hamas-like Situation’ Amidst Biden’s Open-Border Policy

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:55 pm EST
Bob Good Warns of 'Hamas-like Situation' Amidst Biden's Open-Border Policy

U.S. Representative Bob Good, a steadfast Republican from Virginia, has voiced deep-seated concerns over national security and immigration policy during a press conference at the southern border. Sharing the platform with fellow GOP lawmakers, Good delivered a scathing critique of the Biden administration’s perceived open-border approach, a strategy that has, according to him, allowed over eight million undocumented immigrants to enter the United States, many devoid of appropriate checks or court dates.

Risks of a ‘Hamas-like Situation’

Good underscored the looming risk of a “Hamas-like situation” due to the potential infiltration of individuals with perilous backgrounds into the country. Drawing parallels to the coordinated attack by Hamas on Israel, he accentuated the gravity of the emerging situation.

Immigrants and Free Services

Furthermore, Good spotlighted issues like immigrants availing free services and traversing without the same level of scrutiny as U.S. citizens. He expressed concern about the unknown whereabouts of about six million of these immigrants.

The Threat of ‘Gottaways’

He also highlighted the potential security threats posed by ‘gottaways,’ a term used to describe those who successfully evade capture at the border. FBI Director Christopher Wray and former CIA analyst Sarah Adams substantiated the heightened terror threat level and the plausibility of terrorists exploiting the southern border as an entry point into the U.S. Adams cited an instance of terrorists securing Afghan passports with the express purpose of entering the U.S. through the southern border.

The conference culminated with a potent reminder of the need to uphold a respectful and productive dialogue on the subject. It echoes the urgency to address the crisis and reinforce border security to prevent a potential national security debacle.

Politics United States
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

