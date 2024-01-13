en English
Elections

Bob Casey Takes Early Lead in 2024 Pennsylvania Senate Race: Quinnipiac Survey

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:57 am EST
Bob Casey Takes Early Lead in 2024 Pennsylvania Senate Race: Quinnipiac Survey

In a significant development for the 2024 Senate race in Pennsylvania, incumbent Senator Bob Casey, a Democrat, has surged ahead of anticipated Republican nominee, hedge fund manager David McCormick. According to a recent survey conducted by Quinnipiac University, Casey has garnered 53 percent of the votes, compared to McCormick’s 43 percent. This lead has been largely attributed to the strong backing from independent voters.

Casey Outpaces McCormick

The Quinnipiac survey highlights Casey’s lead fuelled by independent voters who support him over McCormick by a margin of 55 to 39 percent. Interestingly, Casey also enjoys the support of a small fraction of Republican voters, which adds to his advantage. McCormick, on the other hand, has managed to secure backing from only 4 percent of Democrat respondents, significantly less than Casey’s 9 percent support from Republicans.

McCormick’s Wall Street Backing

While McCormick lags in voter support, he has successfully secured endorsements from high-profile Wall Street executives. Names like Ken Griffin, Stephen Schwarzman, and Paul Singer have publicly backed McCormick. This backing has translated into substantial financial support for McCormick’s campaign and the super PAC Keystone Renewal. In the fourth quarter of 2023, Keystone Renewal amassed $18 million, while McCormick’s own campaign raised $6.4 million, including a personal contribution of $1 million from McCormick.

Grassroots Support for Casey

Despite McCormick’s financial prowess, his campaign has not been able to match up to Casey’s in terms of grassroots support. Casey’s campaign raised $3.6 million in the same period, with a majority of the donations being under $100, reflecting a strong base among regular voters. Casey’s campaign manager, Tiernan Donohue, underscored the senator’s commitment to lowering costs for families, standing up to China, and supporting workers. The Cook Political Report currently rates the Senate race in Pennsylvania as ‘lean Democrat’, giving Casey an edge in one of the most competitive races in the country.

Elections Politics United States
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Elections

