Bob Brunkhorst Declares Candidacy for Bremer County Board of Supervisors

The former mayor of Waverly and state legislator, Bob Brunkhorst, has officially announced his intent to run for the Director District 1 seat on the Bremer County Board of Supervisors. The current incumbent, Ken Kammeyer, has decided not to contest in the forthcoming elections, leaving the seat open for a new candidate.

Brunkhorst’s Return to Public Office

At 58 years old, and with his children now grown, Brunkhorst feels the timing is right to return to public service. His imminent conclusion of duty on the Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community board further clears the path for this new endeavor. With a background in information technology and an extensive history in local government, he believes he is well-equipped to handle the county’s major tasks.

Plans for Bremer County

Brunkhorst’s plans for the county are both ambitious and comprehensive. His experience as a mayor and legislator, he believes, will assist him in long-range planning and managing significant building projects. One of his main objectives is the reorganization of the county’s public health department. He is also keenly focused on economic development, with a strategic plan to grow the county’s tax base through the effective use of public and private assets.

Anticipation of a Competitive Race

Despite his extensive political background and public service, Brunkhorst is anticipating a competitive race for the Supervisor position. Besides his political experience, he also brings to the table his current role as a member of the Waverly Utilities board of trustees. With a solid educational foundation and a lengthy history of political involvement, he is ready to put his hat in the ring for this important county role.