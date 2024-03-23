BNP wanted to bring anarchy in the country but failed: Hasan Mahmud

Foreign Minister and Awami League joint general secretary Hasan Mahmud vocally criticized the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) for their attempts to incite anarchy by disrupting the last national election. During a discussion organized by the Bangladesh Swadhinata Parishad at Jatiya Press Club, Mahmud also took aim at Nobel Laureate Dr. Muhammad Yunus, accusing him of prioritizing international accolades over national crises.

Political Tensions and Accusations

Mahmud's comments came amid ongoing political friction in Bangladesh, with the BNP accused of seeking to derail the country's democratic processes. He asserted that the BNP's efforts to obstruct the election were part of a broader scheme to undermine democracy but ultimately failed. Mahmud warned the BNP, stating that any further attempts to harm the populace would be met with strong opposition from the people themselves.

Criticism Towards Dr. Yunus

In addition to political adversaries, Mahmud directed criticism at Dr. Muhammad Yunus, accusing him of neglect during national disasters in favor of receiving international awards. Mahmud described Yunus's actions as 'ridiculous,' highlighting a perceived disconnect between his international persona and his contributions (or lack thereof) to domestic issues. This criticism underscores a broader debate about the role of prominent individuals in addressing national challenges.

Reflections on National Progress and Challenges

The discussion also served as a platform to commemorate the 104th birth anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, reflecting on Bangladesh's journey and the challenges it faces from internal and external forces. Speakers, including State Minister for Culture Nahid Izhar Khan and Awami League central committee member Advocate Balaram Poddar, underscored the need for unity and resilience in the face of attempts to destabilize the country.

As Bangladesh navigates these political and social challenges, the words of Hasan Mahmud serve as a reminder of the ongoing struggle between progress and anarchy, the responsibilities of its leaders, and the power of its people to shape their future. The discourse around these issues is likely to continue as the nation strives towards development and democracy.