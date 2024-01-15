BNP Leader Hacked to Death in Bangladesh: A Grim Spotlight on Rising Political Violence

In a gruesome incident that has sent shockwaves across the political landscape of Bangladesh, Harun or Rashid, a local leader of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) was brutally attacked and killed. Harun, who was also a homeopathy physician, served as the joint secretary of the BNP’s Paithol union unit in Gofargaon upazila of Mymensingh.

Unfolding of the Dreadful Event

The incident occurred in the Goyespur area around 11:45 am on Monday. The assailant, identified as Rubel Miah, 35, is known to be a supporter of the ruling Awami League party. In the aftermath of the attack, local residents apprehended Rubel Miah, detaining him until police arrived at the scene.

Official Confirmation and Reactions

Police officials, including Pagla police station inspector Sheikh Johirul Islam Munna, confirmed the details of the attack. Ashraf Uddin, a member of the Paithol union parishad and president of the Paithol ward unit Awami Swechasebak League, acknowledged that Harun was a BNP leader, and the attacker was associated with the Awami League. This incident has set a grim tone across the nation, heightening the political tension in the region.

Political Violence in Bangladesh

This unfortunate incident is not an isolated case. Political violence has been a recurring issue in Bangladesh, with several similar incidents reported across the country. Sajib Hossen, a Krishak Dal activist, was killed in Lakshmipur, leading to a mourning rally by the BNP in the capital. A clash between the Awami League and the BNP in Lalmonirhat’s Sadar upazila resulted in the death of Swechasebak League leader, Jahangir Alam. The surge in political violence has raised concerns about the safety and security of political activists and leaders, calling for immediate action to curb such incidents.