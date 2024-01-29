BNF Aims to Resolve Disputes, While G7's Diamond Certification Plan Faces Opposition

As political gears turn in Botswana, the Botswana National Front (BNF) central committee is set to engage with its party membership and coalition partners to address constituency disputes. The party, preparing for its primary elections in March, is determined to solve internal grievances through robust debate and inner democracy. Ketlhalefile Motshegwa, the BNF secretary-general, assured that the disputes would be resolved maturely, under effective leadership.

G7's Diamond Certification Move

Simultaneously, global politics are affecting Botswana's diamond industry. The G7 has proposed a plan that aims to counteract the funding of Russia's military actions in Ukraine. The plan involves establishing a diamond certification system by September that will require all polished diamonds to be certified in Antwerp, Belgium before being traded within G7 nations. The objective is to exclude Russian diamonds from the global market and cut off revenue streams that may be contributing to the conflict in Ukraine.

Botswana's Opposition and Concerns

Diamond producer nations, particularly Botswana, have expressed opposition due to the cost implications and logistical burdens of the certification system. Botswana and its partners are considering strategies to counter the G7's plans. There is a growing emphasis on narrating the cleanliness of Botswana’s diamonds and their benefits to citizens, as a way to engage with G7 consumers. However, Botswana's concerns over potential delays and stifling the free movement of diamonds remain unaddressed.

Global Stand Against Russian Diamonds

The move against Russian diamonds is part of a larger global effort. U.S. President Joe Biden has signed an executive order threatening penalties for financial institutions that aid Russia in circumventing sanctions, including a potential ban on commodities such as diamonds. The G7 countries' ban on Russian diamonds and phased-in restrictions on indirect imports of Russian gems signal a concerted effort to pressure Russia through diamond certification and sanctions.

Botswana's Stand Against the G7 Decision

President Mokgweetsi Masisi of Botswana has rejected the G7's decision to require certification of all diamonds in Brussels, Belgium. Masisi argues that this decision will harm the global diamond industry, especially for leading producers like Botswana. He has firmly protested against the decision and stressed the importance of Botswana's participation in any actions that would impact its economy. President Hichilema of Zambia has echoed Botswana's stand, advocating for reforms in the global trading system to ensure representation of less developed countries.

