BMA Announces Referendum on GP Contract Offer Amid Potential Strike Threat

In a significant move, the British Medical Association (BMA) has announced a referendum to be held next month on the government’s forthcoming General Practitioner (GP) contract offer. This development follows protracted negotiations that have spanned months and have yet to yield an agreement that satisfies the medical profession.

Referendum May Lead to Strike Action

According to Dr. Katie Bramall-Stainer, chair of the General Practitioners Committee (GPC) England, the results of this referendum may set the stage for a strike by GPs. If the contract is forced upon the profession without an accord, GPs could resort to an indicative strike ballot in the spring. In a more severe scenario, a formal ballot could follow post-April.

While expressing her disappointment, Dr. Bramall-Stainer stated, “It is regrettable that GPs, who have historically increased productivity without resorting to industrial action, are being pushed into such a position.” She pointed out that this unfortunate turn of events is a result of NHS England and the Department of Health failing to secure adequate resources from the Treasury.

Listenting to Local Medical Committees

Dr. Bramall-Stainer also underscored the necessity of heeding the Local Medical Committees (LMCs) and adhering to conference policies. Previously, LMC leaders had resolved to ballot members once the outcome of the ongoing contract negotiations is clear.

Current GP Contract Ending Soon

The current five-year GP contract is set to expire in March. In preparation for this, the GPC is conducting a survey to gather grassroots GPs’ preferences concerning the future contract. This survey includes questions on continuity of care and the future of Primary Care Networks (PCNs).

The threat of a strike is a strategic move to force the government to address the issue promptly. However, it also highlights the mounting concerns over the state of GP services and patient wait times for appointments. The public’s opinion of GPs has reportedly declined, adding another layer of complexity to the ongoing negotiations.