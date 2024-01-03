en English
Education

Bloomfield Board of Education Ponders Termination of Superintendent Over Retirement Agreement

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:36 pm EST
Bloomfield Board of Education Ponders Termination of Superintendent Over Retirement Agreement

In an ongoing saga over administrative leadership, the Bloomfield Board of Education mulls over the termination of Superintendent James Thompson. Documents procured by NBC Connecticut Investigates unveil an agreement inked by Thompson in May, detailing a retirement scheme. The arrangement, however, has been criticized by some town leaders, claiming it should have received their nod of approval.

Allegations of an Unauthorized Agreement

A group of town leaders allege that the deal was clandestinely arranged by the former board chair, Don Harris, without their cognizance. The contract, according to them, was not subjected to their approval, which has spurred the ongoing controversy.

Harris Responds to the Accusations

In response to the allegations, Harris has maintained that he informed the entire school board about the agreement at the time it was made. He asserts that his actions were within legal and ethical boundaries, contradicting the claims by some town leaders. The subject of the contention is the retirement agreement signed by Superintendent Thompson, which some believe should have been approved by all town leaders.

Reasons for Thompson’s Possible Termination Remain Unclear

The reasons behind the school board’s consideration of Thompson’s termination have not been disclosed. The decision is likely to impact the school district’s future leadership and its relationship with town officials. Amidst the controversy, the board’s decision on Thompson’s fate is eagerly awaited by the community.

Education Politics United States
Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

