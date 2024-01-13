en English
Politics

Blizzard Disrupts Republican Caucus Campaigning in Iowa

By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 13, 2024 at 10:30 am EST
Blizzard Disrupts Republican Caucus Campaigning in Iowa

In an unexpected twist to the Republican caucus campaigning in Iowa, an intense blizzard has triggered a wave of disruptions, leading to the cancellation of events by presidential candidates Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley. Just days away from the state’s caucus, the weather has become an unanticipated game-changer, adding layers of complexity to the already unpredictable contest.

Blizzard Batters Iowa

Issued by the National Weather Service (NWS), warnings for blizzard conditions swept across the Midwestern state. Winds gusted up to 50 to 55 miles per hour, reducing visibility to a mere quarter of a mile. The state capital, Des Moines, bore the brunt of the Arctic outbreak, with temperatures plunging to a chilling 7 degrees Fahrenheit. This extreme weather was followed by dangerously low wind chills, potentially dropping as low as -45 degrees Fahrenheit across the region.

Impact on Caucus Campaigning

The adverse weather conditions have not only led to the cancellation of campaign events but also sparked concerns over the caucus turnout. With the battle for second place tightly contested between Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis, every vote counts. Governor Kim Reynolds has been encouraging Iowans to brave the harsh weather and participate in the caucus, emphasizing the critical role they play in this first-in-the-nation caucus. However, the severity of the blizzard and life-threatening cold may hinder the best of intentions.

Widespread Disruption

The blizzard’s impact extends beyond the political sphere. Over 2,000 flights have been canceled nationwide, including over 400 at Chicago’s O’Hare Airport, affecting travel for reporters and political observers heading to Iowa. Despite these challenges, Donald Trump, leading in the polls, has pledged to make it to Iowa regardless of the weather. Amidst this, the Iowa State Patrol reported 436 motorist assists due to overturned vehicles in Des Moines before 10:00 pm on Friday, highlighting the blizzard’s severity. The NWS has advised against travel and predicts the continuation of blizzard conditions, extreme cold, and wind chills into the early next week.

Politics United States Weather
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

