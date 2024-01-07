en English
Politics

Blinken’s Middle East Diplomatic Mission, Says Turkey to Play a ‘Positive’ Role in Rebuilding Postwar Gaza

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 7, 2024 at 12:17 am EST | Updated: Jan 7, 2024 at 12:42 am EST
Blinken’s Middle East Diplomatic Mission, Says Turkey to Play a ‘Positive’ Role in Rebuilding Postwar Gaza

U.S. Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, has embarked on a diplomatic mission with an objective to de-escalate tensions in the Middle East, focusing on the aftermath of the Israel-Hamas conflict. His itinerary began with Turkey and Greece on January 6, 2024, intending to leverage these nations’ potential in influencing the region’s stability.

Building Alliances in Istanbul

In Istanbul, Blinken’s discussions with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan revolved around Turkey’s potential role in influencing Iran and its proxies. Their concerted efforts aim to reduce regional tensions and contribute to humanitarian efforts in Gaza. The conversations also covered reconstruction plans and postwar governance strategies for Gaza, which has endured extensive damage due to Israeli bombardments.

Strategic Discussions in Crete

Moving from Istanbul to Crete, Blinken held discussions with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. Their meeting acknowledged the challenging times that lie ahead in the process of achieving peace in the Middle East. Blinken’s diplomatic expedition continues with scheduled visits to Jordan, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Israel, the West Bank, and Egypt.

Objectives of the Diplomatic Mission

Blinken’s multi-nation tour has several objectives – protecting civilians, channeling humanitarian aid to Gaza, preventing future attacks from Hamas, and establishing a framework for Palestinian-led governance. The ultimate goal is to establish a Palestinian state with security assurances for Israel, thereby achieving a lasting peace in the region.

Despite Turkey’s harsh criticism of Israel and Netanyahu, particularly regarding the impact of the war on Palestinian civilians, Blinken expressed optimism that Turkey will contribute positively to the postwar efforts in Gaza. This diplomatic mission reflects the U.S.’ commitment to peace and stability in the Middle East, leveraging its alliances and influence to navigate the complexities of regional politics and conflicts.

Politics United States
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

