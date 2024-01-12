Blinken’s Diplomatic Mission: Challenges and Prospects of Palestinian Statehood

In a bid to address the escalating Israel-Gaza conflict, U.S. Secretary of State, Antony J. Blinken, launched a week-long diplomatic mission, engaging in critical talks with ten governments. A significant highlight of this diplomatic journey was his conversation with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) over a meal of baby camel in a tent, symbolizing the depth of the dialogue.

Blinken’s Vision and Israel’s Stance

However, despite Blinken’s dedicated efforts, his mission encountered a considerable hurdle when it came to the Israeli government. Led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli officials are currently focusing on their conflict with Hamas in Gaza, showing a cold shoulder to the American and Arab call for the creation of a Palestinian state. This is well articulated by senior lawmaker Danny Danon from Netanyahu’s party who stated that Israel’s immediate concern is security and stability rather than statehood discussions for Palestinians. This stance marks a clear divergence from the objectives of the Biden administration and the Israeli government on the subject of Palestinian statehood.

Blinken’s Middle East Diplomacy

Blinken’s diplomatic endeavors in the Middle East aim for a comprehensive solution, one that goes beyond the immediate crisis and addresses long-term stability. His vision is of a postwar Gaza that includes a Palestinian state alongside Israel. But he also acknowledges that this progress will not be a quick process. In his words, partners in the Middle East are ready to focus on ‘day-after issues’ for the Gaza Strip, targeting governance and security after the war.

Meeting with Middle Eastern Leaders

In his regional tour, Blinken has held discussions with several leaders, including Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, on the pathway towards a Palestinian state. His strategy involves isolating Iran and its proxies and stabilizing the wider region. The idea is to work towards an agreement where Israel’s Muslim-majority neighbors would contribute to the rehabilitation of Gaza post-war in exchange for a commitment to eventually permit the creation of an independent Palestinian state.