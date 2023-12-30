en English
International Relations

Blinken’s Diplomatic Efforts Under Scrutiny Amid Escalating Global Conflicts

By: Safak Costu
Published: December 30, 2023 at 11:53 pm EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 2:52 am EST
In a world increasingly defined by global connections and international diplomacy, Secretary of State Antony Blinken has found himself at the center of a social media storm. His recent statement, which celebrated the State Department’s efforts to bolster global peace and security, has drawn criticism from some conservative quarters.

To illustrate these efforts, Blinken shared a link to the State Department’s year-end media presentation, titled Portraits of Diplomacy: 2023, A Photographic Journey with Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken. The presentation traces Blinken’s extensive travels—over 380,000 kilometers—and his meetings with various countries’ leaders, underlining the key role partnerships and diplomacy play in U.S. foreign policy.

Conservative Skepticism

However, not everyone was convinced by Blinken’s optimistic reflection on the year. Notable conservatives, such as former Acting Director of National Intelligence Rick Grenell, Senator Ted Cruz, and former Cruz staffer Steve Guest, expressed skepticism and criticism. These critics pointed to ongoing global conflicts and questioned the Biden administration’s handling of foreign affairs, particularly the withdrawal from Afghanistan. Some went so far as to accuse Blinken of delusion or propagandism in his portrayal of the State Department’s accomplishments.

Blinken’s Bold Move

In the midst of this controversy, Blinken took a daring step, bypassing Congress to approve a $147.5 million emergency weapons sale to Israel. This move, made in response to Israel’s conflict with Hamas in Gaza, is the second such emergency determination by Blinken. It follows a similar decision to approve a sale of tank ammunition earlier this month. The State Department underscored the importance of minimizing civilian casualties in the conflict.

These decisions have been made in a challenging context. The Biden administration’s aid package for Ukraine, Israel, and other national security needs is currently stalled in Congress. This stalemate has led to the bypassing of congressional review for the weapons sale—a move that has met resistance from lawmakers in the past.

International Relations Politics United States
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

