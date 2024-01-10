en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Blinken to Hold Talks with Palestinian Authority Head on Gaza Governance Post-Israel-Hamas War

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 10, 2024 at 1:23 am EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 2:33 am EST
Blinken to Hold Talks with Palestinian Authority Head on Gaza Governance Post-Israel-Hamas War

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken embarked on a crucial trip to the Middle East in the aftermath of the Gaza war, holding significant discussions with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The talks were centered around the pressing need for Israel to safeguard civilians in Gaza while maintaining its alliance with the United States. The Secretary of State’s visit came as part of an extensive diplomatic effort to prevent the recurrence of hostilities and establish a sustainable peace.

Envisioning a New Order in Gaza

Amidst the ruins of war, the US visualizes a reformed administrative structure in Gaza. The envisioned governance structure would see the Palestinian Authority, under the leadership of President Mahmud Abbas, taking the reins of Gaza while continuing its limited rule in the West Bank. Blinken made it clear that along with Israeli restraint, reforms in the Palestinian Authority were also a non-negotiable requisite for peace.

Escalation of the Gaza Conflict

The Gaza war escalated drastically following a Hamas attack on October 7, leading to a significant loss of life and hostages on both sides. The conflict has resulted in a severe humanitarian crisis, with most of Gaza’s population displaced, and an urgent need for basic supplies. Amidst these unfolding crises, Blinken’s visit and his discussions hold the potential to influence the course of the conflict and the future of Gaza.

Regional Dialogues and Threats

King Abdullah II of Jordan facilitated dialogue by hosting discussions with Abbas and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, focusing on the Gaza crisis and the need for an immediate ceasefire. However, the crisis has not been confined to Gaza. Concerns of regional escalation have surged with the involvement of Iran-backed groups. In a recent development, an attack in the Red Sea was successfully thwarted by US and British forces, underscoring the broader implications and potential threats of the conflict.

In the face of these challenges, Blinken’s crisis talks, coupled with the US’s strategic diplomacy, could steer the direction of the Middle East towards a more peaceful and stable future.

0
Politics United States
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
4 mins ago
Ecuador's Amnesty to Security Forces: A Necessity or An Invitation to Abuse?
The National Assembly of Ecuador has made a momentous decision: granting amnesty to its military and police forces. This strategic legislative move, framed as a gesture of reinforced morale and legal protection for the nation’s security forces, has sparked a storm of opinions across various sectors of society. Necessary Measure or Potential for Abuse? The
Ecuador's Amnesty to Security Forces: A Necessity or An Invitation to Abuse?
Nasarawa Residents Decry Abandoned N3.2 Billion Road Project, Suspect Political Vendetta
8 mins ago
Nasarawa Residents Decry Abandoned N3.2 Billion Road Project, Suspect Political Vendetta
Beijing Unveils Cross-Strait 'Model Zone' Ahead of Taiwan Vote: A Strategic Move?
10 mins ago
Beijing Unveils Cross-Strait 'Model Zone' Ahead of Taiwan Vote: A Strategic Move?
Peruvian President Calls Emergency Meeting Amid Ecuador Crisis and Arms Allegations
4 mins ago
Peruvian President Calls Emergency Meeting Amid Ecuador Crisis and Arms Allegations
Gabriel Attal: France's Youngest and First Openly Gay Prime Minister
5 mins ago
Gabriel Attal: France's Youngest and First Openly Gay Prime Minister
Police Officer Fatally Shoots Dog During Arrest in Perth: A Look at the Implications
6 mins ago
Police Officer Fatally Shoots Dog During Arrest in Perth: A Look at the Implications
Latest Headlines
World News
Noah Knigga: High School Athlete Clarifies Unique Surname Pronunciation
3 mins
Noah Knigga: High School Athlete Clarifies Unique Surname Pronunciation
Ecuador's Amnesty to Security Forces: A Necessity or An Invitation to Abuse?
4 mins
Ecuador's Amnesty to Security Forces: A Necessity or An Invitation to Abuse?
Peruvian President Calls Emergency Meeting Amid Ecuador Crisis and Arms Allegations
4 mins
Peruvian President Calls Emergency Meeting Amid Ecuador Crisis and Arms Allegations
Gabriel Attal: France's Youngest and First Openly Gay Prime Minister
5 mins
Gabriel Attal: France's Youngest and First Openly Gay Prime Minister
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
8 mins
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
New York Knicks on a Winning Streak: The Impact of Teamwork and New Acquisitions
8 mins
New York Knicks on a Winning Streak: The Impact of Teamwork and New Acquisitions
Nasarawa Residents Decry Abandoned N3.2 Billion Road Project, Suspect Political Vendetta
8 mins
Nasarawa Residents Decry Abandoned N3.2 Billion Road Project, Suspect Political Vendetta
Nutritional Expert Releases E-Book on Ramadan Wellness and Optimal Fasting
9 mins
Nutritional Expert Releases E-Book on Ramadan Wellness and Optimal Fasting
Mother and Child's Health Crisis in Mould-Infested Flat Spurs 'Awaab's Law'
9 mins
Mother and Child's Health Crisis in Mould-Infested Flat Spurs 'Awaab's Law'
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
8 mins
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
1 hour
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
3 hours
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
4 hours
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
6 hours
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
6 hours
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
7 hours
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
7 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
8 hours
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app