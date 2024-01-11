en English
Palestine

Blinken and Abbas Engage in Tense Exchange Amidst Israel-Hamas Conflict

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 7:44 pm EST
In a display of diplomatic tension, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas engaged in a heated discussion amidst the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. Sources describe the meeting as tense, marked by disagreements over contentious issues central to the conflict.

Tensions Over Jerusalem and Palestinian Treatment

The source of tension reportedly stemmed from discussions on the status of Jerusalem, the treatment of Palestinians, and the United States’ unswerving support for Israel. Abbas asked Blinken to exert pressure on Israel to release frozen Palestinian Authority funds, questioning his ability to achieve peace and a Palestinian state if he cannot secure the release of these funds. Blinken, in turn, reiterated demands for Abbas to undertake reforms in the Palestinian Authority.

U.S. Commitment to Two-State Solution

Blinken emphasized the U.S. commitment to a two-state solution and the role the Palestinian Authority might play in governing both the West Bank and Gaza. He discussed the PA’s responsibility to reform itself and improve its governance, reflecting Washington’s view that Abbas needs to overhaul the organization in preparation to govern a post-war Gaza.

Palestinian Concerns Over Israeli Policies

Abbas expressed the Palestinians’ refusal to accept Israeli plans to keep Gaza separate from the West Bank. He also voiced concerns over Israeli policies and actions that Palestinians perceive as barriers to peace. These include Israel’s actions in Gaza, Judea, Samaria, and Jerusalem. Abbas emphasized the importance of Gaza to Palestinian statehood hopes and called for an international peace conference to end the Israeli occupation of the State of Palestine.

This high-stakes meeting underscores the complexity of the Israel-Hamas conflict and the challenges U.S. diplomats face in trying to mediate a resolution between the parties involved. Amidst the tension and disagreements, both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to pursuing peace, albeit with differing perspectives on how to achieve it.

Palestine Politics United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

