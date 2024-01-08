Blade Nzimande and NSFAS Chairperson Deny Resignation and Fraud Allegations

South Africa’s Minister of Higher Education, Dr. Blade Nzimande, has vehemently denied any plans to step down, in the wake of swirling allegations of corruption and fraud. This development comes amidst mounting speculation and damning reports implicating him and the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS). The allegations have unleashed a storm of controversy that has swept across the nation, raising serious questions about the integrity of key figures in public office.

Accusations and Denials

In a highly charged scenario, Nzimande has found himself at the center of explosive allegations involving bribery, kickbacks, and fraudulent schemes. These claims have been further fuelled by leaked audio recordings that purport to capture conversations between Nzimande and complicit parties. However, Nzimande and NSFAS board chairperson Ernest Khosa have categorically denied their involvement, dismissing the accusations as baseless and unfounded.

OUTA’s Damning Report

Adding fuel to the fire is a report from the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA), which alleges misappropriation of NSFAS funds. This report has caused a furore, painting a picture of deep-seated corruption and the misuse of funds intended to support students. Yet, Nzimande has denied these charges, arguing that there is no substantive evidence supporting OUTA’s claims of financial mismanagement.

A Call for Accountability

The Democratic Alliance, an opposition party, has called for accountability, demanding the resignation of both Nzimande and Khosa. They have further pledged to lay criminal charges and initiate a mass mobilisation campaign to pressure President Ramaphosa to dismiss Nzimande. These events underscore the high stakes and the urgent need for transparent governance and accountability in South Africa’s public sector.