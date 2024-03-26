Blackpool South Faces By-Election as MP Scott Benton Resigns Amid Lobbying Scandal

Former Conservative MP Scott Benton has officially resigned, triggering a by-election in the Blackpool South constituency, amid a lobbying scandal that has rocked the political landscape. Benton, who was suspended from the party following a damning expose by undercover reporters, faced a recall vote that could have ousted him. However, choosing to step down, Benton's departure sets the stage for a political showdown in a constituency narrowly held by the Conservatives since 2019.

Lobbying Scandal Unveiled

Scott Benton found himself at the center of a political storm after a newspaper investigation revealed he had offered to lobby ministers on behalf of undercover reporters, posing as investors from the gambling industry. This incident led to his suspension from the Conservative Party and sparked a Commons investigation, which concluded Benton had inflicted "significant damage" to Parliament's reputation. Despite losing an appeal against a 35-day suspension, Benton's resignation comes before the recall vote could reach its conclusion, halting the process.

By-Election Set Amid Political Turbulence

The upcoming by-election, scheduled to coincide with local and mayoral elections on May 2, promises to intensify the already fierce political battle facing Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. With the Conservatives trailing Labour in national polls, retaining the Blackpool South seat, won with a slim majority in the last general election, poses a significant challenge. This by-election is another test for Sunak's leadership, following a series of by-election defeats suffered by the Conservatives in recent months.

Implications for the Political Landscape

The resignation and subsequent by-election in Blackpool South not only underscore the immediate consequences of political scandals but also highlight the broader challenges facing the Conservative Party. As the party scrambles to defend a vulnerable seat, the outcome of this by-election could signal the electorate's mood and potentially forecast the political landscape leading into the general election later this year. Benton's departure marks a critical juncture for Blackpool South and the Conservative Party's efforts to stabilize its ranks.