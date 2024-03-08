Blackpool Deputy Leader Faces Resignation Calls After Premature Funding Reveal

Blackpool's political landscape has been stirred by controversy following Deputy Leader Coun Ivan Taylor's premature disclosure of significant government funding aimed at housing transformation. During a council meeting on January 31, Taylor inadvertently announced a £50m investment before the official confirmation date, a move that has sparked calls for his resignation from the Blackpool Conservative Group, led by Coun Paul Galley. This incident has raised concerns over the potential risk of over £90m in essential investment for the town's housing stock, despite Taylor's assurance of 'zero risk' to the funding.

Unexpected Announcement and Political Fallout

During a full council meeting, Coun Taylor shared information about an upcoming £50m funding announcement meant to revitalize housing in Blackpool. His realization of the mistake and subsequent retraction led to an uneasy month for the council, as members worked to protect the information from leaking further. The Conservative Group's leader, Coun Galley, expressed initial excitement turned to shock and has since led the charge in calling for Taylor's resignation, citing concerns over the mishandling of sensitive information and its implications for future funding.

In response to the resignation calls, Coun Taylor stood firm, expressing no intention to step down from his deputy leader position. He argued that the prematurely revealed figure was not confidential in a legal sense and highlighted the eventual securing of £90m in funding as a significant achievement for Blackpool. Taylor's stance reflects confidence in the absence of risk to the funding, despite the controversy sparked by his actions.

Looking Forward: Implications for Blackpool's Housing

The funding, officially announced by Michael Gove, Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, during the Convention of the North 2024 in Leeds, represents a major opportunity for Blackpool. With £90m from Homes England's Brownfield Infrastructure Land Fund program, the town aims to address housing issues in its most deprived areas. Despite the political turmoil, the focus remains on leveraging this investment to make substantial improvements to Blackpool's housing landscape, signaling hope for a brighter future.