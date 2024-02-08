Black Female Developer Fights Discrimination and Prejudice in South Orange, New Jersey

In the heart of South Orange, New Jersey, a battle for justice is being waged by Yayine Abeba Melaku, a Black female developer who has been ensnared in a web of alleged discrimination and prejudice at the hands of the township and its utility company, PSE&G.

Unraveling the Tale of Discrimination

For two long years, Melaku's development project has been held hostage by a series of seemingly unfair and discriminatory practices, leading her to file a lawsuit against both South Orange and PSE&G. According to her complaint, township officials have refused to grant her waivers and exemptions that were freely given to nearby projects spearheaded by white male developers.

The allegations don't end there. Melaku asserts that her project was burdened with stricter requirements and unlawful fines, while PSE&G quoted her an exorbitant $260,000 for an underground transformer. This starkly contrasts with the free provision of the same to a white male developer and a $29,000 charge to another.

A Racial Slur and False Pretenses

In a chilling turn of events, Melaku's attorney, Neil Mullin, claims that an electrician reported a PSE&G representative using a racial slur against his client. Despite multiple inspections, a stop work order was issued against Melaku under allegedly false pretenses.

Adding insult to injury, Melaku further alleges that she was subjected to unusual sidewalk inspections and was coerced into installing tree grates and pits, requirements that were not imposed on other projects. The lawsuit also accuses South Orange of denying her a tax abatement, unfairly increasing her property taxes, and causing such significant delays that she was forced to abandon plans to develop two additional lots in the township, which she is now selling.

Abandoned Projects and a Fight for Justice

The ripple effects of these alleged discriminatory practices have left Melaku grappling with the consequences. With her development projects in limbo and her faith in the system shaken, she has taken a stand against what she perceives as institutionalized prejudice.

As the case unfolds, it serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing struggle for equality and justice, not just in South Orange, but across the nation. The story of Yayine Abeba Melaku is a clarion call to examine our own biases and to strive for a world where every individual is treated with the respect and fairness they deserve.

The legal battle may be far from over, but the courage of Melaku to challenge the status quo and demand accountability is a testament to her unwavering spirit. As the world watches and waits for the outcome of this case, one thing is clear: the fight for justice is a journey that must be taken, no matter the cost.