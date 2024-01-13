en English
Elections

BJYM to Hold National Convention in UP Amid BJP’s Youth Voter Outreach Efforts

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:16 pm EST
In a strategic move to consolidate its youth voter base, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the youth wing of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in India, is gearing up to hold its national convention in Uttar Pradesh (UP) in February. This convention is expected to be a crucial event as the BJP seeks to bolster its appeal among young voters in the lead up to the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Setting the Stage for Youth Engagement

While the official announcement is yet to be made, the convention is likely to take place in Kanpur, with prominent BJYM figures, including National President Tejasvi Surya and National General Secretary Sunil Bansal, in attendance. The convention is expected to draw several thousand BJYM members from over 14 states. The event aims to devise aggressive strategies to engage the youth, in a bid to counter the opposition’s challenges on various issues, including unemployment and the economy.

The Road to the Convention

To ensure a smooth execution of the convention, a team from UP BJYM will make a reconnaissance visit to Kanpur to finalize the plans. Parallel to the national convention, the BJYM has set a target to register at least eight lakh young voters in UP. To this end, it is organizing a ‘Nav-Matdata Sammelan’ (new voter convention) in over 806 locations across the state’s 403 assembly constituencies on January 24.

Expanding the Outreach

Moreover, this program is scheduled to expand nationally in 5,000 locations and will feature a virtual address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Top state leaders, including UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and UP BJP Chief Bhupendra Chaudhary, are also expected to attend. These initiatives highlight the BJP’s commitment to engage first-time voters and expand its youth base. In the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP is leaving no stone unturned to reach out to various sections of society, including women, youth, farmers, and the economically disadvantaged, showcasing the government’s welfare programs and initiatives.

As the BJP strategizes to secure all 80 Lok Sabha seats in UP, it is forming 20 clusters for these seats and assigning senior leaders to each cluster. Strengthening its network up to the booth level in these clusters, the party is planning to connect with youth in colleges and hostels, thus expanding its reach. Additionally, through its ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’, the party is aiming to connect with all 58,000 villages and gather public feedback to prepare its manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

